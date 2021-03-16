Jen Psaki Mocks Trump Over Help with Republican Vaccine Phobia: Other Presidents Didn’t Need ‘Engraved Invitation’
Published
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki mocked the idea that President Joe Biden should ask former President Donald Trump to help overcome Republican hesitancy to be vaccinated against Covid-19. As she briefed reporters Monday, Psaki fielded several questions about recent polling that shows almost half of Trump supporters say they won’t get vaccinated. Psaki has […]Full Article