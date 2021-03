Anwar Hadid is helping girlfriend Dua Lipa celebrate her big night! After winning the Best Pop Vocal Album award for her album Future Nostalgia at the 2021 Grammys, the 25-year-old singer was surprised with a butterfly-themed party thrown by her 21-year-old model boyfriend. “all the 🦋🦋🦋 in da world waiting 4 me 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺 my angel [...]