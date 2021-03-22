Fox Anchor Harris Faulkner Interrupts Trump Interview to Break News That DHS Secretary Has Resigned — Then Retracts Seconds Later
Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner interrupted her interview with former President Donald Trump with some breaking news: DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who has faced heavy criticism from Trump, just resigned. Trump was pleased: “I’m not surprised. Good. That’s a big victory for our country.” Seconds later, after listening to her producers in her earpiece, Faulkner […]Full Article