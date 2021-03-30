Quavo + Saweetie Elevator Fight Footage Leaks Online

Quavo + Saweetie Elevator Fight Footage Leaks Online

SOHH

Published

Atlanta rapper Quavo and Saweetie’s explosive breakup is still making headlines and just took a wild twist courtesy of leaked physical altercation footage. An uncomfortable video has emerged showing them fighting in an elevator before their publicized split. Quavo + Saweetie Elevator Fight Footage According to reports, the entire incident was captured on an elevator’s […]

Full Article