Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, will not attend the funeral of recently-deceased Prince Philip, under advice from her doctor. The Associated Press reports that Prince Harry will attend the funeral scheduled for April 17, but due to her pregnancy, Ms. Markle will not: Buckingham Palace officials say Prince Philip’s funeral will take place April […]Full Article
Just In: Meghan Markle Will Not Attend Prince Philip’s Funeral on Advice of Her Doctor
