Tucker Carlson is Lying to You

Tucker Carlson is Lying to You

Mediaite

Published

Perhaps in an effort to distract from the controversy swirling around his public embrace of a white supremacist conspiracy theory, Fox News host Tucker Carlson waded into fresh territory for cable news scandal on Tuesday night: vaccine skepticism. In an opening monologue, Carlson touted the development of the vaccine as a historic achievement that Americans […]

Full Article