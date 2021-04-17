Bad Boy Artist Black Rob Has Died

Tributes pour in for the rapper...



American rap colossus *Black Rob* had died.



The New York rapper signed to Bad Boy at the end of the 90s, blasting his way into the charts with the 2000 single 'Whoa!'.



An incendiary of huge highs and lows, he later co-founded the independent imprint Box and One.



Serving four years in prison following failure to appear in court on grand larceny charges, he was released in 2010.



Sadly suffering a mild stroke in 2015, his health worsened at the start of this year, with fans starting a *GoFundMe* campaign to help with his health care.



Friend and rapper Mark Curry attempted to keep fans notified, with many criticising the perceived inaction of Bad Boy founder Puff Daddy.



*In a note*, Mark Curry explained: “Puffy, we need your help and you are reaching out...You’re trying to help. We’re not trying to say he’s not. He’s really trying to help.”



Tragically, it wasn't to be: Black Rob's death was confirmed earlier this evening, with tributes pouring in.







Gone too soon. RIP #BlackRob Prayers going out to his family & close friends. pic.twitter.com/neu39Y9hZg



— REVOLT TV (@revolttv) April 17, 2021







Rest In Peace Black Rob pic.twitter.com/2aNxllY0Y6



— Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) April 17, 2021







You just had to be there....



RIP Black Rob pic.twitter.com/X3EZp9ofx9



— Ricky Vaughn (@CamronSanto) April 17, 2021







RIP Black Rob pic.twitter.com/x5bp2iIqpM



— DDOT. (@DDotOmen) April 17, 2021



