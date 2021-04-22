Family members of police shooting victim Daunte Wright are feeling hopeful after the verdict came in on George Floyd‘s case. The slain man’s aunt, Naisha Wright reportedly stated the ruling has given her and other relatives some confidence that there’s still a chance for justice. Daunte Wright’s Family Is Hopeful Naisha also stated when George […]Full Article
Daunte Wright’s Family Hopes For Same George Floyd Verdict
SOHH0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Activists Say Guilty Verdict In Chauvin Case Is Just The Beginning
Newsy
Watch VideoThe lawyer for the Floyd family — celebrating the victory with them yesterday.
And again — while there..