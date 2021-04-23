This weekend, the memorial service and celebration of life for New York hip-hop legend DMX will take place in Brooklyn. The details were officially posted by the late rap artist’s verified Instagram account. Services For DMX To Be Shown On YouTube + BET Attendance at Saturday’s memorial service and Sunday’s homegoing celebration will be limited […]Full Article
DMX’s Memorial Service Officially Announced
DMX's Memorial Service to be livestreamed
A private memorial service will be held for the late rapper at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on April 24 ahead of his funeral on April..
DMX's Memorial Service to Be Livestreamed
