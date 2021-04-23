LeBron James Deletes Tweet About Cop Who Killed Ma’Khia Bryant

LeBron James Deletes Tweet About Cop Who Killed Ma’Khia Bryant

Disgraced ex-cop Derek Chauvin‘s murder conviction on Tuesday has been called a step in the right direction of police accountability. When another officer-involved death happened around the same time — the victim being 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant — one emotional response came from NBA superstar LeBron James. LeBron’s Takes Down Tweet Targeting Ohio Cop On the […]

