Paulina Porizkova leans into new boyfriend, Aaron Sorkin, as they walk the red carpet together at the 2021 Academy Awards on Sunday (April 25) at Union Station in Los Angeles. The 59-year-old screenwriter and 56-year-old model surprised a lot of fans with their relationship. “Aaron Sorkin and Paulina Porizkova are dating??? #oscars,” one Twitter user [...]