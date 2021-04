The first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated West Side Story remake has arrived! The new video debuted during the 2021 Oscars on Sunday night (April 25), and features stars Ansel Elgort (Tony) and Rachel Zegler (Maria), as well as Ariana DeBose (Anita), Rita Moreno (Valentina), Mike Faist (Riff) and more. West Side Story was [...]