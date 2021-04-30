MAMAMOO Gear Up For LIVENow Global Livestream Performance

Tickets are on-sale for their global LIVENow showcase commencing tomorrow….



*MAMAMOO* are the Korean quartet - *Hwasa, Moonbyul, Solar *and* Wheein* - who’ve fought through a competitive industry, proving their mettle and longevity in the vast expanse of the K-pop landscape. Their Virtual Global performance with *LIVENow* documents their journey as K-pop progenitors, looking back on a glittering career and marking their 7th anniversary together.



The girls are understandably in a wistful mood as we caught up ahead of this weekends performance.



*CLASH Meets MAMAMOO:*



“I remember the very first show we did on TV; I can’t believe it’s been seven years already,” *Moonbyul* reflects, the sentiment echoed by *Solar*: “Of course, we’ve had some difficult moments over the last seven years, but in retrospect we are all very thankful. There are many more days to come!”



Since their formation in 2014, MAMAMOO have been prolific with their output, releasing 3 studio albums, 10 extended plays and 18 singles - with songwriting credits on anthems such as ‘Hip’, ‘Aya’, ‘Dingga’, ‘Egotistic’ and ‘gogobebe’.



Expect to hear these tracks in their entirety, but also tracks from their solo forays as well, which the girls believe has enhanced their presence and closeness as a collective.



“When we work on our solo projects, we recognise the impact each of us has on the group. When you’re going solo you have to do everything on your own, and try to fill the shoes of the other three members. It makes you feel the pressure. After we finish our solo projects and come back to being a ‘complete’ MAMAMOO again, we feel even more affection towards each other,” *Moonbyul* proclaims.



*MAMAMOO* will take to a towering, vertical stage reminiscent of a New York City high-rise complete with fire escapes connecting the levels. Each floor will give *Hwasa, Moonbyul, Solar *and *Wheein* the backdrop to a showstopping performance; themed to the mood as they sing, rap and power through their greatest hits matched by gravity-defying choreography.



Additionally, during the show, expect a candid chat as the women of MAMAMOO take you backstage to spill the tea on life as a group. It’s this potent mix of off-beat humour, aspirational girl power and a dazzling display of live showmanship that sets them apart from the rest of the conveyor-belt crop.



*MAMAMOO*’s performance will be the first ever by a K-pop band on *LIVENow* and follows a string of successful international shows from *Dua Lipa, Gorillaz, Maroon 5, Ellie Goulding* and *Pete Tong*.



“We feel so thankful and so proud of every show we’ve done. And this special event on LIVENow is another achievement for us as their first ever Korean artists. And we’re just so thankful for the love and support,” *Hwasa* says with pride.



*LIVENow* is home to amazing virtual experiences and aims to entertain, engage and educate with programming that covers sports, music, workouts, stand-up comedy, and more.



