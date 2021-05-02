'Moonstruck' Star Olympia Dukakis Dead At 89
The actress rose to prominence for her roles in Steel Magnolias and the Oscar-winning film Moonstruck.Full Article
A master of deadpan humor, the Oscar-winning Dukakis was also nominated for Emmy awards for TV roles in the 90's, and continued..
Dukakis was a celebrated stage actress before winning fame on screen in 80s hits like Moonstruck.