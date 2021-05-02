Oscar-winning actress Olympia Dukakis dead at 89
LOS ANGELES: Olympia Dukakis, a character actress who won an Oscar for her role as an overbearing mother in the romantic comedy Moonstruck, died Saturday at the age of 89.Full Article
Olympia Dukakis, the Academy Award-winning actress, died Saturday morning at her home in New York City; CBS2's Jessica Moore..
A master of deadpan humor, the Oscar-winning Dukakis was also nominated for Emmy awards for TV roles in the 90's, and continued..