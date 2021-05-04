The biggest political story in the past 24 hours has been the back and forth between former President Donald Trump and Rep. Liz Cheney, the third-ranking member of the House Republicans, over the meaning of “the big lie,” or whether Trump lost the White House to a “rigged” election (he did not) or if Trump’s […]Full Article
Why Has Fox News Completely Ignored Trump and Liz Cheney’s Battle Over ‘The Big Lie’?
Mediaite0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Rep. Liz Cheney slams Trump's 'big lie' claim
The No. 3 Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives on Monday said former President Donald Trump was "poisoning our..
Reuters - Politics