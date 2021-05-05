The Weeknd Will Perform At The BRIT Awards

He is nominated for International Male Solo Artist...



*The Weeknd* is set to perform at this year's *BRIT Awards*.



The glitzy ceremony returns in socially distanced fashion on May 11th, with the crowd including a number of NHS staff and key workers.



Performers include Dua Lipa and Arlo Parks, while Griff has already been crowned with *the Rising Star award*.



The Weeknd is set to film a performance for the BRIT Awards, having last performed at the ceremony in 2016.



Nominated once more for International Male Solo Artist, it comes on the back of an outrageously successful 12 months spell for Abel Tesfaye.



It also follows neatly on from *his Grammy snub* - we're glad to see the BRITs offering more recognition of his success.



BRIT Awards 2021 takes place on May 11th.



- - -



