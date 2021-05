Sameera Reddy has been winning the internet along with her quirky mother-in-law Manjri Varde. Their fun videos break the stereotypes around a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law’s relationship and have received a big thumbs up from fans. Ahead of Mother’s Day, in an exclusive interview with ETimes, the actress spoke about the two moms in her life and also opened up about coping up with the pandemic as a parent of two.