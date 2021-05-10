FBI Releases File On Kurt Cobain's Death

It includes public requests for further investigation...



The FBI has released a 10 page file on communication surrounding the death of *Kurt Cobain*.



*The file was collated* over a number of years, and includes requests from individuals that the organisation investigate the singer's death.



Kurt Cobain died in April 1994, and some individuals have developed theories that the official verdict of suicide is wrong.



In the file, correspondence with two such individuals is shared, with one stating: “The police who took up the case were never very serious in investigating it as a murder”.



The other pleads: “I’m writing you in hopes for your help to press for a reexamination of Mr. Cobain’s death. Millions of fans around the world would like to see the inconsistencies surrounding the death cleared up once and for all. It is sad to think that an injustice of this nature can be allowed in the United States.”



The FBI responded to one enquiry: “In order for the FBI to initiate an investigation of any complaint we receive, specific facts must be present to indicate that a violation of federal law within our investigative jurisdiction has occurred”.



The file also includes correspondence with Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, the company behind Unsolved Mysteries who explored the Nirvana icon's death in a February 1997 episode.



The file can be found online *HERE.*



(via *Pitchfork*)



