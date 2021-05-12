Hollywood and hip-hop mogul 50 Cent is siding with another film-industry heavyweight in the ever-expanding Golden Globe protest. The “POWER” producer gave a shout-out to actor Tom Cruise for returning his three Golden Globe awards in support of the cause. 50 Cent + Tom Cruise support Hollywood protest Three-time Golden Globe winner Tom Cruise returned […]Full Article
50 Cent salutes Tom Cruise for Golden Globe protest
SOHH0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Tom Cruise returns Golden Globes Awards in protest of HFPA
Bleacher Report AOL
Tom Cruise has returned his Golden Globe Awards to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a source close to the actor told CNN,..
More coverage
Tom Cruise Returns His Three Golden Globe Trophies To Join Protest Against HFPA
EXCLUSIVE: Add Tom Cruise to the chorus of outrage against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Deadline hears that the actor..
Upworthy