Pop icon Ariana Grande literally couldn’t wait to marry the man she loves. News has broke revealing the popular singer surprise married her boyfriend, celebrity real estate agent, Dalton Gomez over the weekend. Ariana Grande Marries Over The Weekend Grande and Gomez’s wedding was apparently quite informal, taking place at Ariana’s Montecito home. The attending […]Full Article
Ariana Grande Surprise Marries Real Estate Agent Boyfriend
