A date and a location has been set for President Joe Biden’s first meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin: June 16, Geneva. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced the meeting in a statement on Tuesday morning. “The leaders will discuss the full range of pressing issues, as we seek to restore predictability and stability […]Full Article
JUST IN: Biden to Meet With Putin on June 16 in Geneva
Mediaite0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Biden and Putin to meet for Geneva summit in June
Sky News
US President Joe Biden will meet with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for face-to-face talks in Geneva on 16 June.
More coverage
Biden, Putin to meet in person June 16 in Geneva
President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to meet in Geneva next month, a source familiar with the..
FOXNews.com
Biden And Putin Are Going To Meet In Geneva On June 16
President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet face-to-face in Switzerland on June 16, according to a source..
NPR