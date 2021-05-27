The late Chadwick Boseman will have his legacy forever cemented at Howard University. The unforgettable Hollywood actor’s school is renaming its College of Fine Arts after him. Chadwick Boseman Gets Huge Honor According to reports, the 2000 graduate’s name will officially grace the College of Fine Arts. There are also plans to have a fundraiser […]Full Article
Chadwick Boseman Gets Huge Honor At Howard University
