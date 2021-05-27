Chadwick Boseman Gets Huge Honor At Howard University

Chadwick Boseman Gets Huge Honor At Howard University

The late Chadwick Boseman will have his legacy forever cemented at Howard University. The unforgettable Hollywood actor’s school is renaming its College of Fine Arts after him. Chadwick Boseman Gets Huge Honor According to reports, the 2000 graduate’s name will officially grace the College of Fine Arts. There are also plans to have a fundraiser […]

