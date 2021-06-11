Mallika Dua's mom passes away due to Covid

Actress-comedian Mallika Dua's mother Chinna Dua passed away on Friday, due to Covid-19 complications. Mallika’s father, veteran journalist Vinod Dua confirmed the sad news on his social media account, late night on Friday. Fifty-six-year-old Chinna's real name was Padmavati and she was a doctor, singer and social media influencer. Chinna and Vinod had contracted Covid-19 in May and both were admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram. Vinod Dua had recently revealed that both he and Chinna were recovering from the coronavirus infection and were on the road to recovery.