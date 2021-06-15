Blaming a pork burrito for her failed steroid test won’t stopped US record setting middle distance runner Shelby Houlihan from facing a four-year doping ban. Houlihan was an Olympic hopeful for this summer’s games in Tokyo, holding the American record for 1,500 and 5,000 meters. But she wrote in an Instagram post Monday that she […]Full Article
Offal Excuse: US Olympic Contender Blames Positive Steroid Test on Pork Burrito
Mediaite0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
An Olympic Hopeful Says Her Burrito Is To Blame For Her Positive Drug Test
Shelby Houlihan says her positive test for the steroid nandrolone followed a visit to a food truck for a pork burrito, and is..
NPR
Olympic Hopeful Shelby Houlihan Banned From Running For Steroid Use, Blames Positive Test On Tainted Pork Burrito
Runner Shelby Houlihan reveals she was banned from sport for four years after testing positive for steroids, blames result on..
OK! Magazine