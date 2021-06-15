Offal Excuse: US Olympic Contender Blames Positive Steroid Test on Pork Burrito

Mediaite

Blaming a pork burrito for her failed steroid test won’t stopped US record setting middle distance runner Shelby Houlihan from facing a four-year doping ban. Houlihan was an Olympic hopeful for this summer’s games in Tokyo, holding the American record for 1,500 and 5,000 meters. But she wrote in an Instagram post Monday that she […]

