Tyler, The Creator Announces New Album 'CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST'

It's out on June 25th...



*Tyler, The Creator* has confirmed plans for new album 'CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST'.



The record was trailed by new single 'LUMBERJACK', which went online only 24 hours ago.



Refusing to slow down, the rapper has now laid out details for his next studio album.



The follow up to 2019's 'IGOR' - which saw him tour internationally, and win a BRIT in the process - the incoming LP is out on June 25th.



'CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST' will be released on June 25th.



