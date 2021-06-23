Jennifer Aniston says 'there’s no oddness' with ex-husband Brad Pitt: We’re 'buddies'
Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were married for nearly five years before their split in 2005.Full Article
Jennifer Aniston also spoke about her 'Friends' co-star David Schwimmer after they confessed to majorly crushing on each other.
More than a decade has gone by since Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt parted ways, and as the actress has newly made clear, there's..