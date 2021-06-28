Ringo Starr Shares 'Peace And Love' Birthday Wish

"Let’s spread peace and love on my birthday - c’mon everybody!"



*Ringo Starr* has asked fans to share peace and love with one another in his birthday.



The genial drummer and Beatles icon kicked off his birthday tradition in 2008 - when someone asked him what he wanted for his big day, he replied "peace and love!"



It's become an annual event, with Ringo Starr usually hosting in-person 'peace and love' events, accompanied by some guests.



In 2019 there was over 30 Peace & Love events across the globe, but the pandemic has prevented in-person events.



In a new message, Ringo Starr has invited fans across the world to get involved at noon on July 7th to wish each other peace and love.



He says: “I’m inviting everyone who wants to join the peace and love celebration for my birthday at Noon your time wherever you are, 7-7-21 - you can post it, you can say it, you can even think it – but it would be really cool if you go Peace and Love at noon on my birthday - so let’s spread peace and love on my birthday - c’mon everybody!”



The International Space Station are even getting involved, commenting: "From 260 miles above our home planet, NASA Astronauts wish Ringo Starr a happy 80th birthday! Since our orbiting laboratory operates in Greenwich Mean Time, or GMT, it’s officially July 7 – a perfect date to send #PeaceAndLove to everyone across the universe!"



Watch Ringo's message below.



Photo Credit: *Scott Robert Ritchie*



