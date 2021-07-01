Body Language Expert Analyzes Prince William & Prince Harry's Behavior at Statue Unveiling, Reveals If There Are 'Micro Expressions' of Emotion
Published
Prince Harry and Prince William, amid years of rumors about the state of their relationship, and coming off of the Sussex’s bombshell interview with Oprah, reunited today at the unveiling of a statue of their mother, Princess Diana at The Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace on Thursday (July 1) in London, England. This would have [...]Full Article