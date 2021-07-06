After audio recordings of Rachel Nichols demeaning her ESPN colleague Maria Taylor were leaked, close friend of George Floyd and retired NBA star Stephen Jackson came to Nichols’ defense. Last summer, Nichols left an ESPN camera running in her hotel room at the NBA bubble in Orlando. During a conversation with an advisor to LeBron […]Full Article
Ex-NBA Star Stephen Jackson Defends ESPN’s Rachel Nichols Over Diversity Comments
Mediaite0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
ESPN's Rachel Nichols Loses NBA Finals Sideline Coverage Role
Watch VideoControversial comments by ESPN reporter Rachel Nichols have cost her sideline duties at the NBA Finals.
The..
Newsy