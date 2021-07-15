Britney Spears Wants Her Father Charged With Conservator Abuse

The pop icon has also gained her own counsel...



*Britney Spears* appeared to make a breakthrough in her conservatorship court case last night (July 14th).



The ongoing case has brought the intricacies of her ongoing conservatorship to light, with fans condemning her father Jamie Spears in the process.



After 13 years, Britney finally won the right to choose her own lawyer; in court yesterday, former court-appointed counsel for the last 13 years was approved to resign, alongside litigation counsel Loeb & Loeb.



Hollywood attorney Mathew Rosengart takes the reins, and - *if numerous Stateside outlets are to be believed* - he comes with a tough pedigree.



*Speaking to the court*, he said simply: “One thing is clear. This is not working.”



Discussing Britney Spears' father, he said: “There’s a real question why Jamie Spears does not voluntarily step down. Is there a conflict of interest? ...Does anyone believe Jamie is in her best interest after what we heard?”



The case around Jamie Spears was attacked, with Lauriann Wright, lawyer for Britney’s conservator of the person, commenting: “it is the strong recommendation of the medical team that Jamie needs to be off this conservatorship”.



In emotional scenes Britney Spears once more spoke to the court, and stated that she wanted to “press charges on conservatorship abuse”, adding: “I want an investigation of my dad.”



Stating that “this conservatorship ruined my life”, Britney Spears spoke about the multiple testing she endured during her 2019 live performances, and claims she was told “if you do well, we’ll let you go.”



Britney seemed to break down, before adding: “They lie. They did nothing. I just kept working.”



A defiant Britney Spears posted on Instagram immediately afterwards, using the #FreeBritney hashtag to thank fans.





