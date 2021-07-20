Here’s Meg Thee Stallion, Naomi Osaka + Leyna Bloom Swimsuit Covers

Here’s Meg Thee Stallion, Naomi Osaka + Leyna Bloom Swimsuit Covers

SOHH

Published

The newest edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is here, and there are some major stars donning the cover. The pictures are major fire and the release of the magazine has fans of all walks excited. Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion, tennis star Naomi Osaka and transgender actress Leyna Bloom are rocking out on their respective […]

Full Article