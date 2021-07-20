Sports Illustrated Loses Its Way – OpEd

Many men used to read Sports Illustrated in their barber shop, and some subscribed to it. Always informative, and loaded with color photos, it was the quintessential sports magazine for men. No longer. How many men really want to see a man dressed in a woman’s bathing suit featured on its cover?
