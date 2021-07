The Black Panther sequel has added Michaela Coel to the cast, according to Variety. The 33-year-old actor will star in the upcoming film opposite Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, and more. The site reports that Michaela has been spotted on the set of the movie, which is currently [...]