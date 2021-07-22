NFL Star DeAndre Hopkins Deletes Tweet That He’s Questioning His Future After League Announces Harsh Penalties for Vaccine Holdouts

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins posted, then deleted, a tweet saying that the NFL’s new harsh penalties for players refusing to get the Covid-19 vaccine were making him question his future in the league. Hopkins followed up with several additional tweets that expressed his vocal opposition to being vaccinated. On Thursday, the NFL announced […]

