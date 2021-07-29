A video of Boris Johnson struggling with an umbrella during a memorial event has gone viral, with one Twitter users even going so far as to compare the British Prime Minister to Mr. Bean. Johnson was attending an unveiling of a memorial to fallen police officers in Central England when it began to rain. His […]Full Article
WATCH: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Vaudevillian Struggles With an Umbrella Go Viral
Mediaite0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Boris Johnson struggles with umbrella at police memorial unveiling
Prime Minister Boris Johnson struggles with an umbrella while attending the dedication of the UK Police Memorial at the National..
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Boris Johnson struggles with umbrella leaving Prince Charles laughing
Video footage captured the moment Prince Charles laughed at the Prime Minister's battling to unfurl his umbrella
Cambridge News