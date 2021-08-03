Live Preview: WizKid Announces 'Made In Lagos' Tour Including O2 Arena Date

Secure your Priority Tickets in advance via O2 this Wednesday 4th August from 10:00am BST



*WizKid* has announced '*Made In Lagos'* tour dates, including a highly anticipated show at London's *O2 Arena *on* *the* 28th November 2021.*



It is hard to quantify his* *cultural importance accurately in words for anyone that has not, at any point in the last decade, ventured into the uncomfortable embrace of the Nigerian psyche; but we’ll try.



It is a lasting feeling of pride in one’s countryman. An unshakeable belief in the 29-year-old’s magnificence and uncanny ability to belt out tunes that can – would – soundtrack your life, not in spite of the fact that they are afrobeats tracks but decisively because of that peculiarity.



To be WizKid is to be loved with undying fervor by millions of people around the world, powered a core following domicile in Nigeria, and, simultaneously, hated by a significant number of people; but at the same time command respect from both lovers and haters.



That’s WizKid the Starboy, and that has been the status quo for much of the last ten years. To be Wizkid is to have the image of popular music from Africa so welded to your image that they are almost interchangeable.



Whilst '*Sounds From The Other Side'* showcased WizKid in the context of the global stage with varying genres, his newest album saw a return to home with sounds more consistent with traditional Afrobeats.



*'Made in Lagos'* is one of WizKid’s most serene albums yet released last year during lockdown as a truly memorable comeback from one of Afrobeats' most loved princes.



The '*Made In Lagos' Tour* promises to span his 10-year discography, with live dates announced including a night at London's *O2 Arena *on *November 28th 2021* as part of *O2'*s *Welcome Back* concert series.



The *Welcome Back* series brings a diverse range of headline acts performing to full capacity crowds. With the lack of live shows due to social restrictions this will be the first time some of these songs properly air on live stages to a crowd of devoted fans and the release of all that pent up energy will make for an unforgettable performance.



