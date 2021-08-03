Fetty Wap’s 4-Year-Old Daughter’s Passing Confirmed

Fetty Wap’s 4-Year-Old Daughter’s Passing Confirmed

The tragic death of New Jersey rapper Fetty Wap’s daughter has been confirmed. It was first reported Lauren Maxwell passed away last month, and it has now been confirmed as true. Fetty Wap’s Daughter’s Passing Confirmed Maxwell’s mother and model Turquoise Miami confirmed the passing of the 4-year-old on Instagram. She noted they were both […]

