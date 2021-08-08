Markie Post, known for 'Night Court' and 'The Fall Guy,' dead at 70
Markie Post, the actress best known for “Night Court” and “The Fall Guy,” has died at age 70.Full Article
Markie Post, an actress best known for playing a public defender on the 1980s sitcom “Night Court,” died Saturday at age..
Post's credits included 'There's Something About Mary,' 'Chicago P.D. and 'The Kids Are Alright' TV series.