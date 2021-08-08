Markie Post, Actress Known for ‘The Fall Guy’ and ‘Night Court,’ Dies at 70
Post's credits included 'There's Something About Mary,' 'Chicago P.D. and 'The Kids Are Alright' TV series.Full Article
Markie Post has sadly passed away at the age of 70. The actress was best known for playing the mother of Cameron Diaz‘s character..
Markie Post, the actress known for turns in Night Court, The Fall Guy, Hearts Afire and more, died on Saturday, following a three..