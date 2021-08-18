LI's Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost welcome first baby together
Actress Scarlett Johansson and "Saturday Night Live" star Colin Jost, who have a home in the Hamptons, have a new son named Cosmo.Full Article
Scarlett Johansson, who is also mom to daughter Rose, married Colin Jost in October 2020
Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson welcomed a baby boy, he just confirmed on his social media, and now, we are finding out his name!..