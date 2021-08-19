Scarlett Johansson- Colin Jost welcome baby boy
Scarlett Johansson, best known for her role as Marvel's Black Widow, welcomed a baby boy, it was confirmed in a social media post by her husband, Colin Jost.Full Article
On Instagram later Wednesday, Jost shared a statement revealing that they welcomed a baby boy named Cosmo
Scarlett Johansson , Welcomes Baby Boy, With Colin Jost.
Multiple sources have exclusively confirmed the news to 'Page..