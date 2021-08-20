He confirmed his departure live on air...



Broadcaster *Charlie Bones* is leaving NTS, it has been confirmed.



The popular host of the DO!! YOU!!! breakfast show became a lockdown staple, guiding ravers through the pandemic with his relentlessly positive shows.



A few moments ago, however, Charlie Bones sprang a surprise on fans - he will be stepping down from the London based online station.



Announcing his departure, he said he would be "going solo" after not receiving support from the station.



Charlie Bones said: "NTS did what they could for me. I hope they grow and build bigger and bigger. But outside of that my life is hell on earth. I deal with horrific pain, loneliness. I need something more... I just need love in my life.”



The news appeared to completely blind-side NTS, who commented:







It was as much a shock to us as it was to all of you. Here’s to ten years of Do!! You!!!

What a ride - let the eagle fly. pic.twitter.com/Rm8GqLH46F







Charlie Bones joined NTS in 2011, and grew to become one of the station's most notable voices. Writing on Instagram after stepping down, he commented:



"Peace and love to everyone who got in touch with unbelievable amounts of appreciation. Let me take some time and I’ll be right back with the plan. I cannot express how much I appreciate your gratitude for all the love and passion I put into this. I’m not quitting radio in anyway whatsoever."





