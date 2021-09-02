Supreme Court Upholds Texas Abortion Law That Effectively Ends Roe v. Wade in Late Night Decision
The U.S. Supreme Court refused to block a Texas law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. The decision emerged late Wednesday night with a decision of 5-to-4. Trump-appointed justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barret joined fellow conservative justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas. Dissenting were conservative Chief Justice John Roberts and the […]Full Article