Supreme Court Upholds Texas Abortion Law That Effectively Ends Roe v. Wade in Late Night Decision

Supreme Court Upholds Texas Abortion Law That Effectively Ends Roe v. Wade in Late Night Decision

Mediaite

Published

The U.S. Supreme Court refused to block a Texas law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. The decision emerged late Wednesday night with a decision of 5-to-4. Trump-appointed justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barret joined fellow conservative justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas. Dissenting were conservative Chief Justice John Roberts and the […]

Full Article