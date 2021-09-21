‘The View': Carly Fiorina Says ‘Dirty Little Secret’ Is ‘Neither Side’ of Abortion Debate Want Issue Resolved

The hosts of “The View” once again discussed Texas’ restrictive abortion law on Tuesday, reiterating their belief that it goes too far. But for conservative guest host Carly Fiorina, it’s not surprising at all; it’s just politics.



The panel of women returned to the topic in light of the first casualty of the law’s deputization of private citizens. Dr. Alan Braid, who publicly admitted he performed an abortion in defiance of the state’s ban, is being sued by two people — one in Arkansas and one in Illinois.



For the “View” hosts, the lawsuits are exactly what they feared, especially because they’re coming from two people who don’t even live in the state. The women marveled at the fact that the law is still standing, before former GOP presidential candidate Carly Fiorina — who is guest-hosting this week — gave them a bit of political insight.



“Having gotten involved in politics, the dirty little secret, I think, is this: Politicians on neither side want this issue resolved,” Fiorina said. “It is a great issue to bring voters out, to get people outraged, to raise money. They don’t want it resolved.”



That said, Fiorina — who is openly pro-life — then noted that there is a “common sense answer” and questioned why the U.S. hasn’t gotten there. Host Sunny Hostin then tried to offer some legal comfort, saying she believes the Texas law is “not a true loophole.”



“You can’t have people from other states suing someone in another state. That’s unconstitutional,” Hostin opined. “So that’s not gonna happen.”



Still, the women are worried that an upcoming case being brought in front of the Supreme Court in December could actually overturn Roe v. Wade, which guarantees a woman’s right to choose.