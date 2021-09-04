MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross Rips Justice Amy Coney Barrett Over Texas Abortion Decision: ‘We Have An Actual Handmaid On The Court’
Published
MSNBC host Tiffany Cross ripped Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett over her deciding vote not to block the Texas abortion law that effectively bans abortion in the state, calling the Trump appointee an “actual handmaid.” On Saturday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s The Cross Connection, Ms. Cross convened a panel featuring Amy Hagstrom Miller, president […]Full Article