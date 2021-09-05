Joe Biden and Jill Biden Will Visit All 3 Sites of 9/11 Terrorist Attacks, As Documents Related to the Attacks Undergo Declassification Review
Published
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will visit all three sites of the 9/11 terrorist attacks next Saturday to mark the 20th anniversary of the attacks. The pair will visit New York City; Shanksville, PA, and the Pentagon. Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff will similarly travel to Shanksville for […]Full Article