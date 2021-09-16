Elton John postpones European shows after hip injury
Published
Elton John says he is postponing European dates on his world tour until 2023 so that he can have an operation on an injured hip. The 74-year-old singer-songwriter…Full Article
Published
Elton John says he is postponing European dates on his world tour until 2023 so that he can have an operation on an injured hip. The 74-year-old singer-songwriter…Full Article
Elton John , Postpones Farewell Tour Another 2 Years, Due to Needing Hip Surgery.
On Sept. 16, the 74-year-old singer took to..
The music legend was forced to postpone his Farewell Yellow Brick Road European and UK tour dates after telling fans he is finding..