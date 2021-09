Billie Eilish and Finneas are rocking out on stage! The 19-year-old entertainer and the 24-year-old singer/songwriter/producer performed together during Night 2 of the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday night (September 18) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Billie Eilish Other stars making appearances at the [...]