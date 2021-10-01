In 2016, Liz Cheney’s Primary Challenger Enthusiastically Endorsed Her and Railed Against ‘Concerted Efforts to Force True Conservatives to Sit Down and Shut Up’

Harriet Hageman is challenging Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) for her congressional seat in the GOP primary for the 2022 midterm elections. In 2021, Hageman is touting former President Donald Trump’s “complete and total endorsement,” but in 2016 she was singing a very different tune, sharply criticizing Trump as “racist and xenophobic” and enthusiastically endorsing Cheney. […]